Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday released the 2026 calendar of the State Secretariat Employees' Cooperative Credit and Savings (Non-Agricultural) Society in the state capital Shimla.

On the occasion, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA Suresh Kumar, President Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Employees Cooperative Credit and Savings (Non-Agricultural) Society O P Dinkar, Vice President Milap Chand, General Manager Kushal Thakur, and other office bearers of the Society were present.

Earlier on Thursday, the chief minister, Sukhu, along with his wife and MLA Kamlesh Thakur, called on the Himachal Pradesh Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, and his wife, Janaki Shukla, at Lok Bhavan and exchanged New Year greetings.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented a bouquet to the Governor, while Kamlesh Thakur honoured Janaki Shukla with a traditional Himachali shawl and cap. They wished for peace, progress and prosperity for the people of the state.

Chief Minister Sukhu also reaffirmed his commitment to building a 'Self-Reliant Himachal' on Thursday, as officials gathered at his residence for the New Year.

According to an official release, to preserve the natural beauty of the state, CM said that "the government would focus on green and sustainable energy."

He further emphasised the need to promote high-tech industries to create more jobs.

"The government would carry out strong reforms in agriculture, healthcare, education and infrastructure to make public services more efficient and accessible, in line with the vision of 'Vyavastha Parivartan'," CM Sukhu stated on the New Year.

His remarks came amid a vibrant, celebratory atmosphere in 'Oak Over', the official residence of the Chief Minister and the State Secretariat, where people gathered early in the morning to exchange New Year greetings, the release noted.

On Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and Parliamentary Affairs, L. Murugan, unveiled the Government of India Calendar 2026 in the national capital, according to a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting release.

The Minister said the Calendar is not merely an annual publication of dates and months. Still, a medium that reflects India's journey of transformation, highlights governance priorities, and renews the collective resolve towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The theme of the Calendar, "Bharat@2026: Sewa, Sushasan and Samriddhi" (Service, Good Governance and Inclusive Prosperity), presents an India that is secure in its identity, strong in its institutions and clear in its long-term vision.

The Minister highlighted that the Calendar captured the spirit of national confidence, rooted in people-centric governance, strengthened service delivery, and reforms designed to simplify processes and enhance trust between citizens and the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, said the Government of India Calendar spells out the government's priorities and has evolved into a powerful communication instrument reflecting the nation's priorities and values.

He noted that the 2026 Calendar, themed "Bharat@2026 Sewa, Sushasan aur Samriddhi," captures India's confident consolidation through reform, inclusion and aspiration.

The Calendar 2026 features twelve thematic monthly sheets that depict key pillars of national progress and reflect the spirit of a changing India.

Kanchan Prasad, Director General (CBC), noted that the calendar is published in 13 Indian languages; its inclusivity reflects the government's vision of connecting with citizens from every linguistic and cultural background. (ANI)

