Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Sukhu called for safeguarding the interests of the state in hydropower projects and urged to fix a time limit for handing over the projects back to the state. He also raised the issue of free royalty and handing over the projects under PSUs and CPSUs which had completed 40 years, an official release said.

Also Read | Beer in Cold Drink, Bhaang in Thandai: Bride Calls Off Marriage Just 5 Days After Wedding in UP's Mirzapur After Groom Secretly Intoxicates Her on Wedding Night.

He requested the Prime Minister to provide liberal financial assistance to the state and release the funds due to the state as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister apprised PM Modi of the state government's vision to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2032.

Also Read | NDA CMs, Dy CMs to Discuss Governance Models; PM Narendra Modi-Led Conclave to Pass Resolutions on Operation Sindoor and Caste Enumeration.

He said that the state government is already making efforts in this direction by formulating schemes and strengthening the existing ones. He elaborated on the state government's initiatives in tourism, green energy, power, and other sectors.

The Chief Minister also discussed other issues related to the return of excess land and enhanced royalty from projects which have completed 40 years and have recovered their cost.

The Chief Minister also discussed Kangra airport and interests of the state's apple growers should be protected. He raised the issue of importing apples from Turkey and other countries.

The Prime Minister heard the demands of the Chief Minister and assured of looking into the matter of the import of apples, besides assuring of sympathetic consideration about other issues, the release said.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sukhu also attended the tenth Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog at New Delhi.

PM Mod chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, earlier today. It was attended by Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors representing 24 States and 7 UTs. This year's theme was Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047. The meeting commenced with a minute of silence in the remembrance of the victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Prime Minister said that it is the aspiration of every Indian for the country to be a Viksit Bharat. It is not the agenda of any party but the aspiration of 140 crore Indians. He observed that if all States work together towards this goal, then we will make stupendous progress. He also said that we should commit that every State, every city, every village will be developed, and then Viksit Bharat will be achieved much before 2047. (ANI)

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)