Varanasi, May 24: In a disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district, a newlywed woman ended her marriage just five days after the wedding due to the groom’s shocking and unacceptable behaviour. The incident occurred in a village under the Kachwan police station area. The woman, a resident of Kapsethi in Varanasi, was married on May 15 to a man from Mirzapur. However, on the wedding night, the groom allegedly mixed beer into a cold drink and laced thandai with bhang(cannabis), which he gave to the bride without informing her. The bride reportedly felt dizzy and unwell shortly after consuming the drinks.

The next day, upon learning what had been done to her, the bride was deeply disturbed and confided in her parents. They immediately brought her back home. A complaint was initially filed at Kapsethi police station, which later redirected the case to Kachwan police station due to jurisdiction. Karnataka: Bride Named Pallavi Calls Off Wedding Minutes Before Muhurtha in Hassan, Cites Love for Another Man; Video Goes Viral.

On Friday, both families were summoned to the police station for a panchayat (village-level mediation). After several hours of discussion, the bride firmly refused to return to her husband, resulting in the marriage being called off. Delhi: Wedding Called Off After DJ Plays ‘Channa Mereya’; Groom Gets Emotional Over Ex and Cancels Ceremony Mid-Celebration.

Kachwan Station House Officer (SHO) Ranvijay Singh confirmed the woman’s unwillingness to continue the marriage, citing the groom’s behaviour as the reason.

