Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri who also holds the Jal Shakti portfolio, called on Central Water Commission (CWC) Chairman Kushvinder Vohra at New Delhi on Monday and held thorough discussions for strengthening the irrigation sector in the state besides requesting for liberal assistance for the same.

He said that the Phina Singh medium Irrigation Project in Nurpur in district Kangra was started at an initial cost of Rs 204 crore in 2011, which has now escalated to Rs 646 crore, said a press release.

The State has spent Rs 283 crore from its own resources so far for executing the project. Agnihotri requested for release of Rs 350 crore at the earliest so that this project can be completed on priority. He added that this project is on the priority list of the Union government as well, added the press release.

He further said that 5000 hectares of land to be covered under the Shah Nehar project were not getting adequate water for irrigation and the State has requested additional resources from the centre to provide irrigational facilities.

Agnihotri also requested for providing speedy approval for the Beet Area Irrigation Scheme, Phase-II in Una district to be completed with an outlay of Rs 75 crore. The Deputy Chief Minister informed that Phase -1 of this project had been completed by the state from its own resources. He further informed me that the Nadaun irrigation scheme will be completed in a time-bound manner within the next two to three months.

He extended an invitation to the Chairman, of CWC to visit the state along with his team of experts to explore possibilities for strengthening the existing schemes and to prepare a roadmap for future planning and implementation of new irrigation schemes, wherever feasible.

Sukhahar and Jwalaji irrigation schemes were also discussed during the meeting and it was apprised that funds were not being received for the channelization works of rivulets.

He said that more focus was required on flood control measures to be adopted and channelizing the rivulets. The Chairman CWC assured of all possible support to the state. (ANI)

