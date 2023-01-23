New Delhi, January 23: Four persons, who allegedly thrashed a man before trying to kidnap him in north Delhi's Wazirabad, have been arrested, police said on Monday. The accused were identified as Alok, Yogender, Karan, and Seelu. Police said that a minor altercation had led to the incident.

A senior police official said that on January 21, they got a PCR call regarding attempt of kidnapping of a man by four persons at Jagatpur village in Wazirabad. The caller said that the victim Pankaj Chauhan was being beaten badly by the accused.

A police team was sent to the crime scene, found Chauhan and took him to a nearby government hospital where he was medically examined. The police also recorded his statements and Chauhan said that he was beaten by Alok and others with an iron rod.

"After beating him, all four tried to kidnap him after pushing him in the car. On his statement, a case under Sections s365/308/34 of the IPC was registered," police said.

