Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan, Shimla. During the meeting, the Education Minister formally invited the Governor to grace the Teachers' Day function as Chief Guest, to be held on September 5, 2025.

Minister Thakur apprised the Governor about the arrangements being made for the celebration, which is dedicated to acknowledging the invaluable contribution of teachers in shaping the future of society.

Thakur also briefed the Governor on several important initiatives undertaken by the State Government in the education sector. He shared details of the steps being taken to improve quality education, enhance infrastructure, and strengthen digital learning facilities in schools across Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Governor appreciated the efforts of the Education Department and observed that education is the cornerstone of social and national development.

He said that the State has always been known for its rich tradition of learning, and it is imperative to continue to strengthen the system to meet the aspirations of students in the modern era.

The meeting also witnessed a wide-ranging discussion on challenges and opportunities in the education sector, including skill development, teacher training, and the need for innovative practices to prepare students for the future.

C.P. Verma, Secretary to the Governor, was also present on the occasion.

Earlier on Monday, the Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Rohit Thakur said the state continues to reel under the impact of the ongoing disaster triggered by relentless monsoon rains, with damages exceeding Rs 3,000 crore and more than 320 lives lost so far.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Thakur stated that the loss is increasing each day due to rain and floods. "The disaster situation in Himachal Pradesh is still ongoing. The loss so far has crossed Rs 3,000 crore. Government property has suffered extensive damage. More than 320 people have died," he said.

"The heavy rainfall last week has now impacted most of the remaining districts as well. Districts like Shimla and Solan have been hit hard. The monsoon spell is still not over, and the IMD has issued alerts. The government and all concerned departments are on alert," Thakur added. (ANI)

