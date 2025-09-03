Bengaluru, September 03: A 28-year-old woman identified as Poojashree, working as a cashier at a private bank, died by suicide under tragic circumstances in Bengaluru, allegedly due to prolonged dowry harassment and her husband’s extramarital affair.

According to police reports, Poojashree had married Nandeesh three years ago, and the couple was raising a young daughter. However, marital discord soon surfaced, with allegations that Nandeesh demanded dowry money on multiple occasions, while also continuing an alleged affair. Family members said repeated attempts at mediation failed as the harassment persisted. Dowry Death in UP: Man Who Killed Wife Over Dowry Demand in Shikarpur Village and Faked Murder As COVID-19 Case Awarded 10 Years in Jail.

On the morning of September 1, she was found hanging at her residence in Sidedehalli under Bagalagunte police station limits. Her body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for a postmortem. Authorities confirmed that a case under charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide has been registered against her husband and investigations are ongoing. Instagram Reel Exposes ‘Missing’ UP Man’s Deception To Escape Dowry Case; Wife Finds Him With Another Woman, Leading to His Arrest.

Poojashree’s mother accused Nandeesh of relentless torture, recalling how she had borrowed INR 30 lakh from her father for the wedding. Despite previous assurances at the police station, the harassment allegedly never stopped. “On the day of her death, he took her from our house in the morning, and within an hour informed us she had hanged herself. This happened because of his affair. They killed my daughter,” she said.

Her grandmother revealed the family had also been misled about her husband’s background and property, while relatives alleged Poojashree was forced to hand over her salary, jewelry, and valuables. Shockingly, one relative who heard of her death suffered a fatal heart attack.

The case comes close on the heels of another young woman, Shilpa (27), who died by suicide in a similar incident of alleged dowry harassment in Bengaluru just last week, raising fresh concerns over recurring cases of domestic abuse and women’s safety.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

