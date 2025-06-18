Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): As monsoon season approaches, the Himachal Pradesh government has intensified its efforts to minimise potential losses from rain-related disasters by initiating a comprehensive preparedness plan across the state.

Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Prabodh Saxena chaired a high-level meeting with district-level officials, central government agencies, and various line departments to review the preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season.

During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted of the preparedness measures being taken by each department. The key focus was on inter-agency coordination, emergency communication systems, flood control, infrastructure readiness, and response mechanisms.

DC Rana, Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Himachal Pradesh, while speaking to ANI, highlighted the dual nature of the monsoon for the hill state.

"Monsoon is critical for us. On one hand, it is extremely important for crops, farmers, and overall livelihood. On the other, it brings a lot of destruction in its wake. Therefore, every year we take comprehensive steps to prepare for the monsoon season," he said.

Rana further elaborated on the specific areas of focus, especially communication systems, which often face disruptions during heavy rains.

"Emergency communication is a priority. Because regular phone networks often get impacted, we prepare satellite communication systems and ensure that satellite phones are available. We also conduct testing of all police and emergency networks," said Rana.

He mentioned that a mock drill was conducted earlier this month on June 2, which included testing emergency systems and disaster response protocols.

Rana also informed that over 30 major dams in Himachal Pradesh have been brought under strict monitoring and communication protocols. Authorities responsible for dam safety have been alerted and instructed to remain vigilant.

"We carry out state-wide mega mock exercises. Every year, under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, we hold review meetings with all central and state departments. On day one itself, we circulate detailed checklists on what preparedness must be done at the district and departmental levels. Effective inter-departmental coordination is the core of our disaster readiness," he said.

In the meeting, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave a presentation on the monsoon forecast for Himachal Pradesh.

The Central Water Commission also shared flood forecasting and water level data, while teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) participated in planning discussions.

Departments like Food and Civil Supplies, Telecommunication, PWD, and NHAI also presented their preparedness status and strategies for ensuring uninterrupted services during adverse weather conditions.

"Disasters often come as a surprise. You can't fully predict them. But our job is to be as prepared as possible. We try to ensure that all systems are in place before the monsoon hits," he said.

The meeting, held in a hybrid mode, saw participation from Deputy Commissioners of all districts, representatives from key departments including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Central Water Commission, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Department of Telecommunications, Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and other concerned stakeholders. While many officials attended virtually, others were physically present in Shimla.

The Himachal Pradesh government has stressed proactive planning, timely coordination, and ground-level readiness to tackle any eventualities in the upcoming rainy season.

A state-wide disaster preparedness campaign is also expected to roll out in the coming days to raise awareness among the public and improve local resilience. (ANI)

