Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered the transfer of 10 administrative officers and gave the additional charge of several departments to two IAS officers with immediate effect.

IAS Ajay Kumar Sharma who holds the charge of Secretary to the Animal Husbandry and Cooperation under the Government of Himachal Pradesh government shall also serve as Managing Director of State Power Corporation limited, according to the order.

The order stated that IAS Hans Raj Chauhan who is currently serving as Director of Land Records in the state shall also hold the charge of Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh Minorities, Finance and Development Corporation.

Apart from this, a total of 10 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers have been transferred to various districts. (ANI)

