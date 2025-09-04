Shimal (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): In view of the widespread destruction caused in the ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has decided to relax norms under MGNREGS to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation. It would enable additional work to be undertaken in response to actual demand for employment in rural areas, particularly for the repair and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the State has suffered a massive loss due to cloudbursts, incessant rains, flash floods, and landslides, which have severely impacted agriculture, horticulture, livestock, and rural infrastructure. He assured that the Government is committed to extending all possible support to the affected people, a release said.

To accelerate restoration, Deputy Commissioners have been empowered to approve new works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) without waiting for prior approval from the Gram Sabha. Ex-post facto approval from the Gram Sabha, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad would be obtained later, keeping in view the practical impossibility of holding such a meeting during the prevailing weather conditions, it said.

The Chief Minister further said that Deputy Commissioners can now sanction all categories of works, including land development projects, by relaxing the earlier cap of 20 works per gram panchayat. In addition, the financial ceiling for individual work on land development projects has been increased from rupees one lakh to rupees two lakh per beneficiary.

Sukhu said that this initiative would not only help rebuild damaged rural infrastructure but also generate much-needed employment opportunities for the rural population during this challenging period. He said that the state government was making every effort to support people in distress.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 355 lives have been lost since June in the state, including 194 in rain-related incidents such as landslides and flash floods, and 161 in road accidents. As of Thursday evening, 1,208 roads, including four national highways, remained blocked, 1,885 distribution transformers were disrupted, and 824 water supply schemes were hit across the state due to heavy rain-triggered damage, the SDMA's daily public utility report said. (ANI)

