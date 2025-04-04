Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): On Friday, marking 120 years since the catastrophic 1905 Kangra earthquake, the Government of Himachal Pradesh, along with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), organized a series of disaster preparedness drills and awareness programmes across the state.

Commemorating one of India's deadliest natural disasters, special programmes were conducted at district headquarters and various public institutions, including the state secretariat in Shimla. These activities aimed to enhance public awareness and readiness for potential future seismic events.

D C Rana, Special Secretary of the Disaster Management Authority, Government of Himachal Pradesh, addressed the gathering at the Secretariat, emphasizing the significance of learning from history.

Speaking with ANI, Rana said that it is about preparedness and making people aware of expected disasters.

He said, "It is true that today marks 120 years since the Kangra Earthquake, and it is recorded in history as the most devastating earthquake India has witnessed. No other earthquake in the country's recorded history has claimed the lives of 20,000 people as this one did. It was the most destructive event of its kind."

He further added that the devastating quake had forced earlier generations to rethink construction techniques, leading to the development of traditional earthquake-resistant styles such as Kath-Kuni and Dhajji Dewal. These Indigenous methods became widely practiced due to the lessons learned from the 1905 disaster.

"Our ancestors learned a lot from the Kangra earthquake. Especially in construction practices, techniques like Kath-Kuni and Dhajji Dewal gained prominence due to their earthquake-resilient nature. These styles were a direct result of seismic learnings," said Rana.

He explained that since the formation of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority in 2011, the state has made continuous and long-term efforts to enhance preparedness against earthquakes. The state is aware that unplanned construction and weak buildings can lead to a massive loss of life and property in the event of a quake.

"Earthquake safety isn't about short-term measures. It requires long-term efforts. Strong, earthquake-resistant construction is crucial. If we build safer structures, we can minimize damage and loss of life. That's the key to preparedness," he stated.

To honor the memory of the 1905 Kangra Earthquake and educate the public, the government has been conducting programs since April 2, including drills, seminars, exhibitions, and mock evacuation exercises. On April 2, even the meeting of the Vidhan Sabha included a special agenda item on disaster management.

D.C. Rana also stressed the importance of public awareness as the first line of defense in disaster management.

"I believe that awareness is the first step toward solving the problem. If you're aware, you already know what damage can happen and what measures to take to protect yourself. That's the foundation of earthquake preparedness. Without awareness, we cannot expect people to be ready," he said.

He confirmed that all departments, offices, and institutions in the state have been instructed to conduct mock drills as part of these preparedness initiatives. Programmes will continue in various parts of the state throughout the week. (ANI)

