Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): In a significant development, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday granted a Recruitment Agent License (RAL) to Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC).

The license officially authorises the corporation to commence recruitment activities. The certificate empowers HPSEDC to recruit Indian workers for foreign employers, according to a release from Himachal Pradesh CMO.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that Himachal Pradesh has now joined the ranks of leading Indian states that facilitate overseas employment at the government level, rather than relying on private license holders, according to the release.

"This move will help prevent job seekers from being misled and paying the agents. This will ensure that they are provided with genuine employment opportunities abroad," he said.

"The corporation will now be able to fully comply with international employment regulations," he added.

Earlier in the day, Himachal CM Sukhu, during his visit to the Una Assembly constituency, dedicated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects amounting to Rs. 25.79 crore, with a focus on strengthening education and infrastructure.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Una, built at a cost of 8.79 crore. The new facility will provide students with improved educational amenities and significantly enhance the academic environment.

He also inaugurated a state-of-the-art academic block at the Government Degree College, Una, equipped with smart classrooms, modern laboratories, and administrative units constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a 'New Girls Hostel' to be constructed within the same campus at an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crore. The hostel will offer safe and convenient residential facilities for girl students, especially those coming from rural and remote areas, thereby making higher education more accessible to them.

In his address, Sukhu said that from the next academic session, the Government Senior Secondary (Boys) School, Una, would be converted into a co-educational institution on CBSE pattern.

The government schools have to come up to the present standards of other English medium convent schools and to realise this, English-medium teaching has been started from first class and 500 expert teachers in the subject were being recruited.

Apart from this, 661 recruitments were being made for TGT arts, medical and non-medical posts, and 600 JBT recruitments would also be started soon.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was establishing Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding Schools in every Assembly constituency, with a budget provision of Rs. 200 crore this year. The schools would offer education from pre-primary to class 12 as per CBSE curriculum and would be equipped with high-tech smart classrooms, playgrounds, indoor stadiums, swimming pools and music rooms. He urged the youth to creatively use new technology and appealed to teachers to continually guide students so that the younger generation becomes capable, aware, and responsible. (ANI)

