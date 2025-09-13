Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh on Saturday hosted a two-day national cooperative conference in Shimla, with top representatives of cooperative societies and banks from across the country in attendance.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, inaugurated the conference and declared that India's cooperative sector is poised for a major expansion.

"The cooperative movement has a bright future in India. Its beginnings were made here in Himachal Pradesh as early as 1792, and today it has spread across the country," Minister Agnihotri told reporters.

He welcomed the Centre's decision to establish a Cooperative University, noting that affiliated institutions and colleges would be able to introduce specialised courses in the sector. "This is a major step forward that will give academic and institutional strength to the cooperative movement," he added.

Calling the conference a "Mahakumbh of cooperatives," Agnihotri praised the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (Apex Bank) for bringing leading cooperative players together on one platform.

"Shimla is a historic city where many milestones of the freedom struggle were written. Today, it has become the venue for a grand congregation of the cooperative world. Top figures of the movement are here, and important deliberations will take place over two days, with the Reserve Bank and every branch of the cooperative sector represented," the Deputy CM said.

He pointed out that Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a strong base of cooperative banking with 10 cooperative banks, led by HP State Cooperative Bank with a capital of nearly Rs 28,000 crore, followed by Kangra Central Cooperative Bank at ₹18,000 crore, and Jogindra Bank serving Solan district.

"Together, these banks represent an empire of more than ₹60,000 crore, which is larger than the state's budget," Agnihotri underlined.

Agnihotri highlighted that Himachal cooperative institutions have made a mark across India and abroad citing the Bhutti Weavers' Cooperative Society, known globally for shawls and caps, HIMFED, HIMCAPS, and even new ventures such as Ayurveda medical college would be brought under the cooperative model.

He also stressed the growing prestige of the sector. "In some states, people aspire less to be ministers and more to become chairpersons of cooperative societies. That shows the value the cooperative world commands," Agnihotri concluded. (ANI)

