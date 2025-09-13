Puri, September 13: In a shocking case of campus violence, eight hostel students of Sebashram School in Salaguda, Phiringia block of Odisha’s Kandhamal district, sustained serious eye injuries after some of their classmates allegedly poured Fevikwik adhesive into their eyes while they were asleep. The disturbing incident occurred late at night and came to light after the victims woke up unable to open their eyes.

The injured children were initially rushed to Gochhapada hospital and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani for specialised care, reported India Today. Doctors confirmed that the adhesive caused significant eye damage, but timely medical attention prevented permanent loss of vision. One student has been discharged, while seven others remain under close observation. Ragging Horror at Kottayam Govt Nursing College: Junior Student Tortured, Pierced With Compass.

In response, the Kandhamal district administration immediately suspended school headmaster Manoranjan Sahu for negligence. A high-level inquiry has been launched to determine how such a dangerous incident could occur inside the hostel. Officials are also probing the accountability of wardens and the superintendent, along with investigating how the children obtained Fevikwik on campus. Palnadu Ragging Horror: First-Year Student of Dachepalli Government Junior College Assaulted, Given Electric Shocks by Seniors; Probe Ordered After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Kandhamal’s Welfare Officer visited the hospital to check on the students, while the district Collector has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. Authorities assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible. The shocking incident has raised serious questions about safety, supervision, and discipline in residential schools across the region.

