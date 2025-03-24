Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): A recent circular issued by a private school in the state capital, Shimla, has sparked controversy, with allegations that it was intended to create communal discord. However, Education Minister Rohit Thakur has refuted these claims, emphasizing that the issue is being unnecessarily escalated to disturb social harmony.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Thakur said, "This issue is being exaggerated only to provoke communal sentiments. The matter will be investigated. However, the message from the school administration was issued solely with the intent of maintaining communal harmony."

He further stressed the need to verify the facts before jumping to conclusions, noting that the school in question has a longstanding reputation. "Today itself, I became aware of this matter through media reports. We will confirm the details, as the school being named is a well-established, reputed convent institution here. Himachal Pradesh is known for its communal harmony and goodwill, and we will ensure that this remains intact," Thakur stated.

Acknowledging the role of social media in amplifying such issues, Thakur cautioned against those who deliberately create divisions in society.

"There are certain individuals in society who unnecessarily attempt to create rifts. These matters must be put to rest. I have gathered information about the entire case because, in today's era of social media, it does not take long for such issues to escalate. We stand in favor of strengthening communal harmony. Our social fabric must remain intact, with respect for all religions. That is what we will strive to uphold," he added.

In response to the allegations, the school at the center of the controversy, Auckland House School has issued a strong statement refuting the claims and calling for responsible digital conduct. The school clarified its long-standing tradition of celebrating cultural and religious festivals, stating the circular was for junior class to celebrate Eid on 2th March and come with dress code of a small cap and Kurta Pajam for the same.

"It has come to our notice that certain individuals have posted false, misleading, and communally inflammatory messages regarding our institution on social media platforms. Auckland House School has always celebrated cultural and religious festivals such as Holi, Eid, Diwali, Gurpurab, and Christmas, not as a religious mandate but as a tribute to the pluralistic spirit of India. Our aim is to foster empathy, understanding, and respect among children from all backgrounds. Participation is always voluntary, and there is no religious ritual or instruction involved."

Condemning the distortion of facts, the school further media statement stated, "We strongly condemn attempts to misrepresent these celebrations as religious propaganda. Such actions only serve to harm social harmony and misguide the public. We are particularly concerned that these posts have disclosed information meant strictly for internal circulation, thereby violating privacy, endangering individuals, and breaching the norms of responsible digital conduct. This constitutes misuse of restricted information."

The school administration called for the removal of misleading content from social media and urged the public to act responsibly.

"We respectfully urge all individuals and platforms to immediately remove such posts and stop compromising institutional and individual safety. Auckland House School remains firmly committed to the values enshrined in the Constitution and the ideals of unity in diversity. We call upon all right-thinking members of society to stand against such divisive and unethical actions, and to support an education grounded in mutual respect, dignity, and truth," it further read.

The controversy highlights the growing concern over misinformation on social media and its potential to disrupt social harmony. With the state government now looking into the matter, officials hope to ensure that the values of inclusivity and communal unity remain protected. (ANI)

