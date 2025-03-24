Mumbai, March 24: Kiran Bedi, a trailblazing former tennis player and the first Indian woman to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) is known for her inspirational journey and her tenure as the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. However, a recent investigation has revealed a shocking revelation from her personal life—she ran a secret surveillance operation on her daughter, Saina Bedi, back in 2003.

In January 2003, Kiran Bedi, freshly honoured with the Ramon Magsaysay Award and appointed civilian police advisor to the UN’s peacekeeping department, appeared with her daughter on Simi Garewal's talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. During the show, Saina spoke of her mother's influence, describing her inheritance of "credibility" and the courage and honesty that came with being Kiran Bedi's daughter. However, behind the scenes, there was apparent tension in their relationship, which would later come to light. Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Stand-Up Comedian Should Apologise, Action To Be Taken As per Law, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video).

A report by The News Minute reveals that in 2003, Kiran Bedi became aware of her daughter’s involvement in an illegal business with a married man named Gopal Suri, who ran a hotel in central Delhi. Suri and Saina were allegedly engaged in a visa scam, helping people obtain international visas using Kiran Bedi's name for monetary gain. Despite being in New York for her UN role, Kiran Bedi reportedly used her connections with the Delhi police to monitor their activities.

Emails obtained by the media outlet confirm Kiran’s involvement in orchestrating a covert surveillance operation. She allegedly hired a private detective agency and relied on Delhi police contacts to track Saina and Gopal’s movements. ‘Kunal Kamra Did Nothing Wrong’: Uddhav Thackeray Defends Comedian, Says ‘Calling a Gaddar, a Gaddar Is Not an Attack’ (Watch Video).

1 Tape Contained Info on Sex Assault of a Swiss Diplomat

Additionally, 20 cassette tapes were found containing recordings of the surveillance, revealing private details of the operation, which also breached Saina’s and Gopal’s privacy. One of the tapes even contained information about a 2003 sexual assault on a Swiss diplomat that had not been reported to investigators.

Although the Delhi police were aware of Saina and Gopal's illicit activities, no legal action was taken. When questioned about the surveillance, the police did not provide any answers, raising further questions about the legality of Kiran Bedi’s actions.

