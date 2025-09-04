Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): A major operation has been launched by the Chamba district administration to safely evacuate devotees stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra, under the direct supervision and directions of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, stated a release.

The Chamba administration on Thursday began transporting nearly 500 devotees from Bharmour to Chamba by vehicles. At certain stretches, where roads have been damaged, the district administration has deployed adequate security personnel to assist them and ensure their safety. In addition, free food, drinking water, transport and other essential facilities have been arranged en route to prevent any inconvenience to them.

A Spokesperson of the state government informed today that, despite adverse weather conditions, 35 ailing and elderly devotees were safely airlifted to Chamba by a small helicopter, which completed seven sorties during the day. The Air Force's MI-17 helicopter has also been stationed at Pathankot to meet any exigency.

He further stated that Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has been personally supervising the rescue operation on the ground for the past several days. Travelling on foot, he reached Bharmour from Chamba and has been tirelessly engaged in ensuring the safety of the devotees.

He said that the state government was committed to safeguard the lives and property of its people as well as the visiting pilgrims and tourists from several parts.

Meanwhile, the state has suffered the loss of 343 lives since the onset of this year's monsoon on June 20, with 183 fatalities from rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and lightning strikes, and 160 deaths in road accidents, as per the State Disaster Management Authority. (SDMA)

The SDMA's cumulative report up to September 3 paints a grim picture of widespread human and economic loss across all 12 districts. "The monsoon this year has caused unprecedented disruption to life and property, with thousands affected directly and indirectly," an SDMA spokesperson said. (ANI)

