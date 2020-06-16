Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Himachal Pradesh Reports 3 More COVID-19 Cases; Infection Tally at 560

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 06:54 PM IST
India News | Himachal Pradesh Reports 3 More COVID-19 Cases; Infection Tally at 560

Shimla, Jun 16 (PTI) Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 560.

Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said two fresh cases were reported from Kangra district and one from Mandi.

A total of 356 people have recovered from the disease in the state, while 11 people have migrated out of the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Seven people have died due to the infection in the state.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 184, Dhiman said.

Kangra district has the highest number of active cases in the state at 47, followed by Una (34), Solan (29), Hamirpur (26), Sirmaur (13), Bilaspur (12), Chamba (10), Shimla and Mandi (8 each), Kullu and Kinnaur (one each).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

