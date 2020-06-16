Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector today in the early morning hours. Indian Army is retaliating. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces that the 93rd Academy Awards, originally scheduled for February 28, 2021, has been pushed back to April 25. It's true! Next year's #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021.



- The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021

- Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021

- @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k— The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 15, 2020

Mumbai, June 16: The Ministry of Civil Aviation allowed Maharashtra to operate 100 flights daily on Monday. Earlier, Maharashtra was allowed only 50 flights (25 arrivals and 25 departures) daily.

From Monday, the Mumbai local trains resumed operations only for the essential service workers in the government sector. The announcement was made by Central and Western Railway along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The services resumed after two months as they were stopped due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.

The total number of containment zones in Mumbai stands at 828, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike of 178 deaths, along with 2786 coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in the state has increased to 1,10,744, including 56,049 discharged and 4,128 deaths.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoked emergency authorisation of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, saying they are “unlikely to be effective”, said New York Times.

