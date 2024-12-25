Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has received much-needed snowfall after a dry spell of nearly three months, bringing relief to both residents and the horticultural sector.

The recent snowfall, particularly heavy in high-altitude regions like Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kinnaur, has also positively impacted the state's agriculture, especially apple orchards.

According to Onkar Chand Sharma, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for Revenue and Disaster Management, this timely snowfall has been beneficial for the state's farmers and the economy.

"After a prolonged period of dry weather, Shimla and other high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh were finally blessed with snowfall. The snowfall, which occurred last night, was particularly heavy in the upper regions of Shimla such as Jubbal, Chopal, Khadapathar, Girri, and Narkanda, with some areas receiving up to one foot of snow. The higher regions of Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Chamba, including Pangi and Bharmaur, as well as Jai Chauhan Valley, also saw significant snowfall," Sharma said while speaking to ANI.

"This timely snowfall has been welcomed by the people in these areas, who had been eagerly waiting for it," he added.

ACS Sharma further said that this snowfall of the season has a positive impact on Horticulture. The first snowfall of the season is always critical for horticultural areas, especially for addressing the chilling requirement.

"This snowfall is beneficial, especially for those regions that depend on it for crop growth. Horticulture, which generates significant revenue for the state, benefits from the natural fertilization brought on by this snow. This snowfall is indeed a relief for the region's farmers," he said.

The snowfall is also being hailed as an opportunity to improve the state's agricultural sector, particularly the apple orchards, which are a key part of Himachal Pradesh's economy. Sharma expressed hope that another western disturbance expected toward the end of the year would bring more rainfall and snowfall, which will continue to aid farming in the region.

"While the snowfall has brought much-needed relief, it has also caused significant disruptions. As of this morning, a total of 174 roads were closed due to snow, and while some roads have already been reopened, others remain blocked. The state's national highways were also affected, and efforts are ongoing to clear these routes. Sharma explained that snow clearance operations are in full swing, with a special focus on key roads and areas that serve both locals and tourists," he said.

"In addition to road closures, the heavy snowfall also hampered 683 electricity transformers across the state. Restoration teams are working tirelessly to repair the transformers and restore the power supply. However, there have been no reports of disruptions to the state's water supply, as water lines typically remain unaffected unless temperatures dip well below freezing." he further said.

He also appealed to the tourists to follow advisory and precautions for Tourists and Public Awareness.

On tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh during the winter season, Sharma emphasized the importance of following safety guidelines. "We welcome tourists to our beautiful state and request them to follow the guidelines issued by district and local administrations," he said, adding that special attention should be paid to driving safely on snowy roads. Also, wearing flat shoes is advisable to prevent slipping on ice. Visitors should make sure to adhere to the safety guidelines to avoid any accidents.

The state government has also ensured that district administrations remain on high alert, with clear protocols in place for any eventualities that may arise due to heavy snowfall.

He also explained the state's proactive approach to managing adverse weather conditions. "Every year, whether it is winter or monsoon, we hold meetings with district authorities and line departments to prepare for extreme weather conditions. We have detailed plans and manuals, which are reviewed and updated regularly to minimize public inconvenience," he added. (ANI)

