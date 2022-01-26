Shimla (HP), Jan 26 (PTI) Eight people succumbed to COVID-19 and 801 fresh cases were registered in Himachal Pradesh in 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 3,944 and the total case tally to 2,63,914, a health official said on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old woman from Kangra was the youngest among the six men and two women that passed away due to the virus on Wednesday, he said.

Four of the eight deaths were reported in Kangra, two in Solan and one each in Sirmaur and Mandi, he said.

Of the fresh cases, Solan registered the highest number with 173 infections, followed by 110 in Bilaspur, 109 in Kangra, 96 in Shimla, 86 in Sirmaur, 71 in Mandi, 67 in Hamirpur, 51 in Una, 25 in Kullu, 12 in Chamba and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 11,141 from 13,260 on Tuesday. As many as 2,912 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,48,802, according to the official.

