Shimla, July 25 (PTI) A total of 222 roads, including a national highway, were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh on Friday evening with rains continuing across the state, officials said.

In the disaster-hit Mandi district, 144 roads, including Manali-Kotali (National Highway-70), were closed.

Additionally, 36 power distribution transformers and 152 water supply schemes were affected across the state, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Light to moderate rains were witnessed in several areas across the state.

Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20 to date, as many as 82 people have died and 34 have been missing in rain-related incidents.

The state has also experienced 42 flash floods, 25 cloudbursts and 30 landslides this monsoon season, resulting in losses of approximately Rs 1,436 crore, the SEOC stated.

