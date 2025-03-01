Shimla, March 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched the CM Dashboard to monitor the progress and performance of 66 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across eight departments, developed by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.

He said that under this initiative, 8 KPIs from the Rural Development Department, 8 KPIs from the Public Works Department, 6 KPIs from the Jal Shakti Vibhag, 7 KPIs from the Revenue Department, 4 KPIs from the Women and Child Development Department, 10 KPIs from the Education Department, 5 KPIs from the Tribal Development Department, and 18 KPIs from the Health Department have been covered, according to a statement issued here.

This step will go a long way in accelerating the pace of development and providing accurate information about the beneficiaries of different departments on one platform, he said.

He also asked the departments to report accurate data to make precise decisions to ensure the welfare of the people. The CM Dashboard includes data on over 11 lakh beneficiaries from these departments.

The CM said that he would personally monitor the progress of various welfare schemes through this Dashboard regularly.The chief minister said that this initiative would enhance transparency and accountability in governance, streamline data collection and analysis, and reduce the administrative burden on officials.

He added that all government departments would eventually be brought under the ambit of the CM Dashboard, and the number of KPIs would be expanded.

Once this process is complete, Boards and Corporations would also be incorporated.

The state government is implementing reforms to ensure the welfare of beneficiaries, and modern technology can prove to be a key instrument in addressing future challenges, the statement said.

He further emphasised that the government was focusing on good governance, and departments must make earnest efforts to provide quality services to the people of the state, closer to their homes. He also launched the District Good Governance Index on the occasion.

