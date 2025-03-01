Mumbai, March 1: Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Maharashtra government provides INR 1,500 per month to eligible women. However, by the end of February 2025, many beneficiaries had not received their 8th installment, leading to concerns about the delay.

The primary reason for the delay is an ongoing verification drive to identify ineligible beneficiaries. Reports suggest that several women who do not meet the scheme’s eligibility criteria have been receiving benefits. The government has already disqualified 9 lakh women, helping save INR 135 crore per month, totaling nearly INR 1,600 crore annually. Ladki Bahin Yojana 8th Installment Date: Women Beneficiaries Likely To Receive February Installment of INR 1,500 From Today, Say Reports.

Anganwadi workers are verifying beneficiaries across Maharashtra, focusing on women who own four-wheelers or have availed other government benefits. Since the process is incomplete, the February installment has not been credited. However, beneficiaries who pass verification in the first week of March will receive INR 3,000 in their accounts, covering both February and March payments. Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: Maharashtra Government To Start Payment of INR 1,500 From February 21.

Among the beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, 83% are married, 11.8% are unmarried, and 4.7% are widows. Less than 1% of beneficiaries are divorced (0.3%) or destitute (0.1%).

Women waiting for the February payment of Ladki Bahin Yojana have been assured that the funds will be transferred after verification is complete. The government aims to ensure the scheme benefits only eligible women while preventing misuse of public funds.

