Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): A court in Himachal Pradesh's Una district has directed the administration to immediately remove illegal encroachments from a protected wetland area, stressing that any delay would cause serious harm to wildlife habitat and the local ecology.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Una, while passing the order earlier this week (January 7) instructed the authorities concerned to clear all unlawful occupation from the notified wetland and restore the area to its original status. The court observed that wetlands are ecologically sensitive zones and cannot be permitted to be used for private or commercial purposes.

Quoting the court order, it was stated that "all fencing raised illegally around the wetland shall be removed forthwith, and any land brought under cultivation in violation of law shall be restored to its original condition." The court further restrained the encroachers from carrying out any farming or allied activities within the demarcated wetland area.

The court also took serious note of the use of wetland soil for the construction of enclosures and other structures, observing that such activities directly threaten wildlife and disturb the fragile ecological balance. The authorities were directed to take immediate action against such structures.

To ensure compliance, the CJM directed forest officials to submit a detailed status report by the next hearing date. The report must include the latest survey of encroachments, the steps taken to remove them, and supporting documents related to prior departmental notices and actions.

The respondents in the case include the District Forest Officer, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, and senior forest officials, including the Conservator of Forests, Dharamshala, with approvals and inputs from the Wildlife Wing.

The court made it clear that the directions were issued in the interest of environmental protection and wildlife conservation and warned that any laxity in implementation would be taken seriously.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on a subsequent date, by which time the authorities have been asked to ensure substantial compliance with the court's directions. (ANI)

