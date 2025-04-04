India News | Himanta Appeals People of Tinsukia to Live in Peace and Harmony

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday appealed to the people of Tinsukia to live in peace and harmony, days after tension gripped the town following differences between members of the Hindi-speaking community and some local organisations over celebrating a festival. If misunderstanding persists between two communities, investments will not come to Assam and development will not take place, the CM said at a press conference here.

Agency News PTI| Apr 04, 2025 07:08 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Himanta Appeals People of Tinsukia to Live in Peace and Harmony

Guwahati, Apr 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday appealed to the people of Tinsukia to live in peace and harmony, days after tension gripped the town following differences between members of the Hindi-speaking community and some local organisations over celebrating a festival. If misunderstanding persists between two communities, investments will not come to Assam and development will not take place, the CM said at a press conference here.

'I am concerned and worried about the situation in Tinsukia as differences between the two communities are leading to tension in the town again and again. It gives an opportunity to others to point fingers at the state', he said.

Also Read | Benny Peruvanthanam Resigns: Kerala Congress Leader Quits in Protest Against Party’s Stance on Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

Tension prevailed in the town since Wednesday after some organisations opposed the permission given by the local authorities for the celebration of 'Chaitra Chhath' at the historical 'Na-pukhuri' tank.

The anti-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) also opposed the move to grant permission to the Hindi-speaking community to celebrate 'Chhath' on the banks of the historical tank and urged the district administration and the Tinsukia Municipal Corporation to review their decision of granting permission.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Thailand Counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra Visit Wat Pho, Pay Homage to Reclining Buddha (See Pics).

The CM said nobody should prevent any community from celebrating any festival or offering prayers.

'I don't want to blame any community but there should be no obstruction to celebrate any festival. People are free to celebrate Durga Puja, Eid, Chhath, Nam-kirtan or any other festival', he said.

If there is any dispute regarding any place, the matter can be resolved through dialogue and discussion, Sarma said.

'After the Panchayat elections, I will send two senior ministers of my cabinet to Tinsukia to resolve the issue', he said.

The differences between the two communities must be removed and an environment of peace and harmony must prevail, he added.

Tinsukia, a key commercial hub in eastern Assam with a sizable Hindi-speaking population, was also at the centre of controversy last month when the BJP's local unit announced plans to celebrate ‘Bihar Diwas'.

The move drew criticism from various local outfits including the All Assam Students Union (AASU), Raijor Dal and AIUDF, who alleged political motives. The programme was ultimately called off.

The CM had described the objection as 'unfounded' and warned that it might lead to communal tension and Assamese people living outside the state may have to face the consequences. PTI DG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Agency News PTI| Apr 04, 2025 07:08 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Himanta Appeals People of Tinsukia to Live in Peace and Harmony

Guwahati, Apr 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday appealed to the people of Tinsukia to live in peace and harmony, days after tension gripped the town following differences between members of the Hindi-speaking community and some local organisations over celebrating a festival. If misunderstanding persists between two communities, investments will not come to Assam and development will not take place, the CM said at a press conference here.

'I am concerned and worried about the situation in Tinsukia as differences between the two communities are leading to tension in the town again and again. It gives an opportunity to others to point fingers at the state', he said.

Also Read | Benny Peruvanthanam Resigns: Kerala Congress Leader Quits in Protest Against Party’s Stance on Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

Tension prevailed in the town since Wednesday after some organisations opposed the permission given by the local authorities for the celebration of 'Chaitra Chhath' at the historical 'Na-pukhuri' tank.

The anti-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) also opposed the move to grant permission to the Hindi-speaking community to celebrate 'Chhath' on the banks of the historical tank and urged the district administration and the Tinsukia Municipal Corporation to review their decision of granting permission.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Thailand Counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra Visit Wat Pho, Pay Homage to Reclining Buddha (See Pics).

The CM said nobody should prevent any community from celebrating any festival or offering prayers.

'I don't want to blame any community but there should be no obstruction to celebrate any festival. People are free to celebrate Durga Puja, Eid, Chhath, Nam-kirtan or any other festival', he said.

If there is any dispute regarding any place, the matter can be resolved through dialogue and discussion, Sarma said.

'After the Panchayat elections, I will send two senior ministers of my cabinet to Tinsukia to resolve the issue', he said.

The differences between the two communities must be removed and an environment of peace and harmony must prevail, he added.

Tinsukia, a key commercial hub in eastern Assam with a sizable Hindi-speaking population, was also at the centre of controversy last month when the BJP's local unit announced plans to celebrate ‘Bihar Diwas'.

The move drew criticism from various local outfits including the All Assam Students Union (AASU), Raijor Dal and AIUDF, who alleged political motives. The programme was ultimately called off.

The CM had described the objection as 'unfounded' and warned that it might lead to communal tension and Assamese people living outside the state may have to face the consequences. PTI DG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
lsg बनाम mi
5000+K+ searches
russell brand
500+K+ searches
jasprit bumrah
2000+K+ searches
aai
200+K+ searches
lsg last match scorecard 2025
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
lsg बनाम mi
5000+K+ searches
russell brand
500+K+ searches
jasprit bumrah
2000+K+ searches
aai
200+K+ searches
lsg last match scorecard 2025
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel