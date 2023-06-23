Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) The Jaipur Centre of Culture and Arts is set to open on July 2 with an inaugural exhibition featuring the works of internationally renowned artist Himmat Shah.

The exhibition of the artwork of the 90-year old artist will continue for four months.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 in India: Conditions Favourable for Monsoon's Further Advance, Very Heavy Rainfall in East, Northwest Soon, Says IMD.

Jaipur Centre of Culture and Arts (JCCA) director Monica Sharda said, “Himmat Shah's work has earned him international recognition with his sculptures gracing esteemed exhibitions and art fairs worldwide.”

As many as 300 contemporary paintings made by Shah during the COVID-19 pandemic will be showcased in the exhibition 'Under the Mask', Sharda said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman's Body Found Floating Inside Pond in Dholpur.

A few sculptures carved by the artist will also be displayed, she added.

The JCCA director said the centre will provide a platform to the country's artists and art enthusiasts by enabling them to promote and showcase various forms of art and culture.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)