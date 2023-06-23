Dholpur, June 23: The body of an unidentified woman with her feet tied was found floating in a pond here on Friday, police said. Basai Dang police station in-charge Mohan Singh said the body was found in a pond on the Dholpur-Jaipur highway.

Prima facie, it seems that the woman was murdered and the body was dumped in the pond. The feet of the woman were tied, police said. Delhi: Dead Body Found Inside Car in New Ashok Nagar, Police Launch Probe.

Efforts are being made to identify the deceased, they said.

