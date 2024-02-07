New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Ministers, legislators, and parliamentarians from the state will participate in a historic protest in Delhi on Thursday.

"Kerala is poised for a historic protest in Delhi tomorrow. Ministers, legislators, and parliamentarians from the state will actively participate in this protest. We have had to resort to such an unprecedented struggle, as it is essential for Kerala's survival and advancement," Vijayan said in a press conference a day before the mega protest in Delhi.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Building Collapse: At Least Six Women Labourers Trapped Inside Debris Dead, Two Critical As Residential Building Collapses in Udhagamandalam.

Vijayan pointed out that the agitation is not just intended to safeguard the constitutional rights of Kerala but of all states.

"This agitation is intended to safeguard the constitutional rights of all states, not merely Kerala's. The aim of this struggle is not to triumph over anyone, but to secure what we rightfully deserve instead of surrendering. We believe that the entire country will stand with Kerala in support of this protest," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 52-Year-Old Man Gets Life Sentence for Killing Wife During COVID Outbreak, Secretly Cremating Body in Indore.

The Kerala Chief Minister claimed that the central government favours states which are government by the Bharatiya Janata Party or the National Democratic Alliance.

"The BJP governs independently or in coalition with other parties in 17 states. The Central Government appears to solely favour these 17 states, while neglecting those not aligned with the NDA," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister asserted that it is unconstitutional for the central government to determine the borrowing limits of the states.

"The central government has no constitutional authority to determine the borrowing limits of the states. These measures, deemed unconstitutional and contrary to the recommendations of the Finance Commission, have been implemented through the exercise of powers lacking legal standing," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)