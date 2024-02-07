Indore, February 7: A local court on Wednesday sentenced a 52-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and secretly burning the body during the COVID-19 outbreak in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in 2020, an official of the Prosecution Department said. Depalpur's Additional Sessions Judge Nilesh Yadav convicted Dilip alias Bhartendu Singh for murder and destruction of evidence. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Infant Branded With Hot Iron to Treat Pneumonia in Shahdol, Dies; Probe Ordered

Singh was found guilty of murdering his wife Sanju Kunwar (37) by strangling her with a rope on August 4, 2020. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Singh killed his wife and took her body to their village crematorium around 6 am and burnt it in the presence of only five relatives. According to the official, after burning the body, Singh had told the people of his village that his wife had committed suicide by hanging herself in the night. Minor Raped in Temple: Supreme Court Awards 30-Year Jail to Man for Raping Minor in Temple in Madhya Pradesh

He said that due to the age difference between Singh and his wife, there were frequent disputes between the couple and she did not want to live with her husband. Special public prosecutor Shivnath Singh Mavai said that 20 witnesses were presented in the court to prove Singh's crime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)