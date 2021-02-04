Noida (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A history-sheeter accused in over three dozen criminal cases was held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida on Wednesday, officials said.

The shootout broke out in Dadri police station area around 7 pm in which accused Mohammed Somin was held but his partner managed to escape, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

"The duo was on a motorcycle when they were gestured to stop at a local police check point but instead they sped away. They were chased by a police party while another police team which was alerted about the incident came from the other direction and surrounded the men,” Pandey said.

"Near the Agrasen College, a shootout broke out between the police and the accused men and one of the accused got hit on his leg in exchange of fire while his partner managed to escape from the spot,” he said.

Mohammed Somin has over three dozen criminal cases, including those rape, loot and under the Gangsters Act lodged against him, the official said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, while a combing operation has been launched to arrest his partner and other details are being gathered about him, Pandey added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)