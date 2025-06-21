New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Sickle Cell Disease, a genetic blood disorder, leads to severe health complications such as anaemia, frequent pain episodes and other debilitating symptoms, affecting millions worldwide, especially in India and Africa.

According to Dr Prabhakar Kedar, Scientist F, ICMR- CRMCH, Chandrapur India has indigenous validated 35 company kits and 23 kits with 100 % accuracy and low cost for Sickle Cell Anaemia detection, "we have validated so far 35 company kits and 23 have shown 100 per cent sensitivity and 12 kits 95 per cent sensitivity."

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Led-Bihar Government Increases Old Age, Widow Pension by INR 700 per Month Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

The sample collection is done from a finger prick mixed with buffer solution, and results are obtained in a few minutes. "A drop of capillary blood (usually from a finger prick) is collected. 2. The blood is mixed with buffer solution and placed on the test strip or cassette, 3. Reaction: The test uses antibodies to detect different haemoglobin variants (HbA, HbS and control band)." He explained

"Colored lines appear on the strip within 10 minutes to indicate the presence of normal haemoglobin (HbA), sickle haemoglobin (HbS), and control band." He said.

Also Read | Bomb Blast in West Bengal: 2 Persons Killed After Crude Bombs Being Manufactured by Them Exploded in Birbhum District.

On utilisation of these kits, he said 2 kits per month are used, and for each kit we use 50 Sickle homozygous blood samples, 50 heterozygous and 50 normal blood samples."

"We used blood samples, which were first confirmed by the HPLC method, which is the gold standard for diagnosing sickle cell anaemia, " he said.

To support the fight against Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), two centres- ICMR-NIIH in Mumbai and CRMCH in Chandrapur, have been officially chosen by the government to test and approve new diagnostic kits.

"ICMR NIRRCH, along with PGI Chandigarh and ICMR-NIIH, conducted a comprehensive assessment and determined that point-of-care tests for Sickle Cell Disease/Trait among the high-risk population in India would be cost-effective if procured at INR 100 per test or below. Following the HTA recommendation, the National Health Mission instructed state health departments to procure the diagnostic kits at a maximum price of INR 100 per test. Through public tendering, the competitive procurement process drove the price of the kits down to INR 82 per test, significantly below the initial quote, resulting in a saving of Rs 1,857 crores. Subsequently, ICMR-NIIH has validated new kits, and further to it, the manufacturer has agreed to sell the kits at INR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)