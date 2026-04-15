Aradpur (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with local workers and migrant workers of the North Bengal division in Aradpur, West Bengal, ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections 2026.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Kaliyaganj, North Dinajpur, ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections 2026.

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Addressing rallies in the poll-bound state, he targeted the Trinamool Congress government over alleged issues of infiltration and said a BJP government in West Bengal would ensure the allocation of required land to complete fencing with Bangladesh.

Addressing rallies in the poll-bound state, Shah also warned supporters of the ruling party against any attempts to influence polling. "I am warning all the goons of TMC not to step out of their homes; otherwise, after 5 May, you're done for," he said.

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He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to intimidate the majority community in the state. "I was listening to a speech by Didi (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee). She was attempting to intimidate the majority community of this region. She claimed that if the TMC ceases to exist, the very existence of the majority community would be at stake. We have been living here for centuries. Who are you to try to intimidate us? Riots broke out in Murshidabad under your rule. Where were you then?" he said.

Shah referred to incidents of violence during Ram Navami and restrictions on Saraswati Puja in the state, questioning the government's handling of law and order at those times.

"Attacks were carried out during Ram Navami under your rule. Where were you then? Restrictions were imposed on Saraswati Puja under your rule. Where were you then? There is no need to fear Didi. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power," he added.

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. (ANI)

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