Kolkata, April 14: Nine days before the first phase of elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave six ‘recommendations’ to all the Bharatiya Janata Party booth-level workers, said a BJP insider on Tuesday.​ It is learnt from BJP leaders that PM Modi met the workers virtually on Tuesday. He listened to suggestions from five selected workers. After that, he also offered suggestions to win the state's elections.​ PM Modi met booth-level workers in West Bengal via the NaMo app. According to BJP sources, the workers were told in advance that any suggestions should be sent through the NaMo app. The Prime Minister spoke to the five selected people after seeing the suggestions.​

The five are Rina De, booth-level worker of Kasba Assembly constituency; Jura Kindo of Phansidewa Assembly constituency; Nilotpal Banerjee of Bankura Assembly constituency; Chandan Pradhan of Salbani Assembly constituency; and Rakesh Sarkar of Shantipur Assembly constituency. The meeting lasted for more than an hour.​ West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Such a Crowd, Public Enthusiasm in My Rallies in State Was Not Even Witnessed in My Gujarat, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi Meets West Bengal BJP Booth Workers Via NaMo App

Connecting with BJP Karyakartas of West Bengal during ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad.’ Their unwavering commitment is deepening the Party’s reach at the grassroots.@BJP4Bengal https://t.co/r2l50QTBNX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026

According to BJP sources, at the start of the meeting, PM Modi spoke directly to the booth-level workers. After that, he listened to them one by one.​ The first to speak was Kasba worker Rina, a homemaker. PM Modi asked her, “What do you think about the violence against women in the state? Please give some suggestions.” He then listened to the suggestions of the remaining four booth-level workers one by one.​

According to sources, the workers mainly claimed that corruption is widespread in the state. They claimed that people are not getting money from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. After hearing all this, the Prime Minister gave six instructions.​ West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Narendra Modi To Hold Marathon Rallies in Katwa, Jangipur and Dakshin Dinajpur Today.

PM Modi told the workers to focus on the booths. In his words, “Put all your strength in the booths. Give the most importance to the booths.” He also told the workers, “Go to the people. Tell the voters what the BJP’s charge sheet and manifesto are.”​

In the virtual meeting, PM Modi said, “Talk more to women and the youth.” He also said, “Have a meeting with women. Go to a house and sit in a discussion with 20–25 women.”​ He advised the workers to read the manifesto in detail. In his words, “What are the benefits for women and youth? See the manifesto and convince the people.”​

PM Modi further said that BJP workers should go door to door to explain why factories and industries are not being built in the state. He instructed that the voters of the state should be made aware that where there is an atmosphere of fear and violence, there is no business and commerce.​

PM Modi also advised his workers to go to Matuas and Namasudras, sources said. He told them, “Go to the houses of the Matuas. Go to the Namasudras. Because the Trinamool is going to the Matuas and saying that your names have been removed (by the Modi government). You will not be able to stay in the country. They are threatening those people. They are telling the infiltrators that you have no fear.”​

The Prime Minister added, “Those who do not have the right to stay in this country, they are assuring them that they will make arrangements (Trinamool). Those who are their own people are told that they will make arrangements. You go door to door and tell them that no matter how much the Trinamool scares them, arrangements will be made to keep the Matuas in this country through the Citizenship Amendment Act. Stop being afraid.”​

PM Modi also urged workers to ensure that the BJP not only wins in West Bengal but also increases its margin of victory. He said, “Remember one thing, the bigger the margin of victory, the more relieved West Bengal will be. I believe this time, Trinamool is going, and BJP is coming. Increase the margin and ensure victory even more.”​

In the meeting, PM Modi advised the workers to talk more with farmers, especially potato farmers. He said, “Talk to farmers and potato farmers. Go and tell them that the syndicates are buying potatoes at Rs 2 per kg and selling them at Rs 25 when the price increases. Those who grow the crops are not getting the price; those who loot them are getting the profit.”​

According to BJP sources, PM Modi has asked workers to compile a list of crimes that have occurred in their areas. He advised them to present that list to the people.​

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).