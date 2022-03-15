Gurugram, Mar 15 (PTI) A member of a nursing staff at a hospital here was brutally thrashed after he was allegedly kidnapped by three men, police said on Tuesday.

Later, he was dumped on roadside near Sohna after the incident on Monday evening.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Plea Moved in Supreme Court Challenging Karnataka High Court Order.

The victim, identified as Sahil, a resident of Khedi Kankar village near Sohna, told police that the accused “punished” him for working with a woman staff member.

The accused also snatched his mobile and Rs 2,000 in cash, he claimed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Girl, Boyfriend Arrested for Killing Her Parents in Bijnor.

Sahil, who works as a trainee at a Sohna hospital, said two men came to the hospital on Monday and started thrashing him.

They told their names as Naresh and Rahul, the victim said.

They took him out and bundled him in a car, where the third man was sitting, he said.

“They took me to the hilly area of Raisina village and then brutally thrashed me with sticks and a belt. They told me that I am getting punished for working with a woman staff. They snatched my mobile and Rs 2,000 in cash, and fled after leaving me on roadside,” said Sahil in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 323 (causing hurt), 365 (kidnap), 379-B (snatching with force), 452 (house trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation), of the IPC at the Sohna City police station.

“We are verifying the facts and conducting raids to nab the accused,” said ASI Satpal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)