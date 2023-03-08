Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) on Wednesday urged the Presidency University in Kolkata to revoke the suspension of four of its members who were allegedly involved in clashes at the varsity's Hindu Hostel.

They were suspended by Dean of Students Arun Maity following an inquiry on a complaint filed by the CPI(M)-backed SFI, which alleged that these students gathered outsiders at the hostel and attacked its members.

In a letter to the dean, the TMCP, which is the students' wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress, alleged that the varsity's administration "was hand in gloves with radical left organisations".

"You have completely surrendered to their wishes, and on their pressure, you have victimised us," stated the letter.

It threatened to "escalate the matter" if the dean fails to address their concerns.

SFI leader Debonil Pal alleged that TMCP had brought in outsiders to the hostel to scare the students and drive away the Left activists from the campus. "But their gameplan was foiled by the students of the varsity."

