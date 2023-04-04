Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) The owner of a house allegedly used for running a prostitution racket from a residential area of Srinagar city was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

They said proceedings have been started for formal attachment/sealing of house as per section 18 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act that intends to minimise prostitution activities near public place.

"Owner of the house used for immoral activities namely: Altaf Hussain Afaki S/o Asadullah Afaki R/o chanapora arrested under section 3 of Immoral trafficking prevention act 1956(ITPA)," the Srinagar police said on Twitter.

The prostitution racket, running from the rented accommodation at Bagh-e-Mehtab area of the city here, was busted by police on Monday.

Two persons running the racket were arrested while four female sex workers and two customers were also detained on Monday.

