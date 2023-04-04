New Delhi, April 4: The Union Civil Aviation Ministry during FY 2022-23 has disbursed nearly Rs 30 crore to 23 beneficiaries under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for drones and drone components.

The PLI scheme for drones and drone components was announced on September 30, 2021 to promote the indigenous drone industry. PLI Scheme for Auto Sector and Drone Industries: PM Narendra Modi Govt Approves Rs 26,000 Crore To Boost Production.

As per the ministry, the total incentive is Rs 120 crore spread over three financial years. It is nearly double the combined turnover of all domestic drone manufacturers in FY 2020-21. The scheme also covers developers of drone-related software. DoT Extends PLI Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products to 42 Beneficiaries.

A provisional list of the PLI beneficiaries, comprising 12 drone manufacturers and 11 drone component manufacturers, was released on July 6, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).