New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Amid opposition alleging that their dissent notes were not included in the Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) report on the Waqf bill tabled in Parliament, Independent MP from Purnea Pappu Yadav said that the House will not function if issues brought up by the opposition are ignored.

Pappu Yadav said, "The central government wants to divert the issues of farmers and Manipur. The amendments in Waqf bill were brought separately and now they say that they will add the dissent notes. When the Centre ignore the issues brought up by the opposition, the House will not function. What is the value of JPC if it is brought without consensus? This will not work, there will be opposition. All the dissent notes have been removed in the report."

Earlier BJP leader Mohsin Raza on Thursday slammed the opposition for allegedly evading discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming they are responsible for flawed laws and land occupations in the past.

Raza argued that the opposition's reluctance to engage in dialogue stems from their culpability in creating problematic legislation.

Speaking in Lucknow, Raza said, "...They (opposition) are running away from discussion because they were the ones who made wrong laws and occupied the lands... Why are they running away from discussion? ... The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is in the best interest of the public and the public also wants it... We welcome it..."

While BJP member Jagdambika Pal, who was JPC Chairperson, tabled the JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha, party MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni tabled it in the Rajya Sabha amid protests and continuous sloganeering from opposition members.

BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni presented the report in Rajya Sabha and also tabled a copy of the record of evidence given before the panel on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The presentation of the JPC report was followed by uproar in the Upper House of Parliament, leading to the adjournment of the session until 11:20 am.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till March 10 on Thursday with the JPC report on the Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Parliament. (ANI)

