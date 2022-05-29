English Bazar (WB), May 29 (PTI) Crude bombs were hurled and houses were vandalised as two factions of the TMC clashed in West Bengal's Malda district, triggering tension among the people.

The incident happened in Gopalpur Balutola area in Manikchak block on Saturday as a group of TMC workers led by panchayat samiti office-bearer Saifuddin Sheikh clashed with the faction led by the party's area president Nasir Ali.

Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised in the clashes, police said.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area, they said.

However, police said they are yet to make any arrest.

Manikchak's TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra said there is an old feud between the two leaders over land, which led to violence earlier as well.

"It has nothing to with the TMC," she claimed.

