Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Housewives across Andhra Pradesh are looking to the upcoming Union Budget for relief from rising household expenses and price pressures. Sushma Kesavarapu, from the Kothapeta constituency, said "women managing household finances are expecting a people-friendly budget that eases daily economic burdens."

Speaking to ANI here, she said, "The budget should prioritise reducing household expenses, strengthening family savings, and improving access to healthcare and education to ensure long-term financial security. Any reduction in GST on essential household goods would provide immediate relief to housewives."

Kesavarapu also highlighted the need for tax relief for middle-class families, noting that increased disposable income would help households better manage education costs, healthcare expenses, and day-to-day needs. According to her, measures aimed at easing the tax burden would directly benefit families struggling with inflation.

On healthcare, she said housewives are expecting improved health insurance schemes, better hospital facilities, and affordable medicines. She urged the government to ensure that public healthcare becomes more accessible and cost-effective for ordinary families.

Emphasising women's welfare, Kesavarapu called for expanded women empowerment programmes, healthcare development initiatives, and greater support for small businesses and home-based enterprises. She said easy loans and financial assistance would encourage women to contribute to household income.

"Housewives are also hoping the budget will help rein in inflation and reduce the cost of essential commodities such as rice, cooking oil, vegetables, LPG gas, and electricity, offering much-needed relief to families managing tight budgets," she said.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju will convene an all-party meeting of floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament on January 27, ahead of the upcoming Budget Session. As per sources, the meeting is scheduled to be held in the main Committee Room of Parliament. The government is expected to discuss important national issues and legislative business likely to come before the Houses during the upcoming session.

The Budget Session will commence on January 28 and continue till April 2, with one break. The first phase is scheduled from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will run from March 9 to April 2. A total of 30 sittings are expected during the session. The Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

