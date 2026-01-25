Tejashwi Yadav Appointed RJD National Working President, Signals Generational Shift

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New Delhi, January 25: At a national executive committee meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) held in Patna on Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav was officially named the party’s new National Working President, marking a significant generational transition in the party’s leadership.

The high-level meeting, currently underway at Hotel Maurya, is being presided over by RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. He was joined by former CM Rabri Devi, senior leader Misa Bharti, and several other prominent party figures, underscoring the importance of the occasion. ‘Lapata Ki Talaash’: BJP Issues ‘Missing Person’ Poster Targeting RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav, Sparks Political Row in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav’s elevation comes amid growing recognition within the party of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s age-related and health concerns, reinforcing expectations of a gradual handover of leadership responsibilities. Party insiders have long viewed Tejashwi as the principal face of the RJD’s future, with a central role in strategy formulation and electoral planning. Raghopur Assembly Election Result 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Lead in Early Trends Against BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav.

RJD national general secretary Bhola Yadav confirmed that the meeting focused on assessing the current political landscape and outlining the party’s approach to upcoming elections. Discussions also reportedly covered organisational reforms aimed at strengthening the party’s internal structure and grassroots outreach.

Party sources said the appointment signals the beginning of a broader restructuring within the RJD, intended to consolidate its core support base while injecting fresh energy into its leadership. The move reflects the party’s attempt to balance continuity with rejuvenation, blending the experience of senior leaders with the dynamism of the next generation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).