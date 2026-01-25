Mumbai, January 25: A routine commute on Mumbai’s suburban railway spiralled into a horrifying act of violence on Saturday, when a college professor was stabbed to death at Malad Railway Station, exposing once again how fragile tempers can turn deadly in the city’s overcrowded transit system.

The victim, 45-year-old Alok Singh, was a professor at a reputed college in Vile Parle and was travelling on a local train when the incident unfolded. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Singh and the accused, 27-year-old Omkar Shinde, were in the same compartment when an argument broke out over the everyday but contentious issue of boarding and alighting through crowded train gates. Mumbai Businessman Murder: Police Crack Case, Say Victim’s Son and Business Partner Hire Contract Killers To Kill Him Over Money in Kandivali’s Charkop.

CCTV Video Shows Accused Escaping Crime Scene

Malad Railway Station : लोकलमधून उतरण्यावरुन किरकोळ वाद, मुंबईतल्या स्टेशनवर भरदिवसा प्राध्यापकाला संपवलं; आरोपीचा पळतानाचा Video समोर pic.twitter.com/4ZQ9duBU3J — Maharashtra Times (@mataonline) January 25, 2026

Accused Arrested by Police

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Accused Omkar Shinde has been arrested for murdering one person at the Malad Railway Station yesterday. https://t.co/fam8iXb7Mf pic.twitter.com/dMJwTyGxyt — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2026

What began as a verbal exchange quickly escalated. Police say that as the train halted at Malad and passengers rushed onto Platforms 1 and 2, Shinde allegedly lost control. Moments later, he pulled out a sharp knife and stabbed Singh multiple times in the abdomen. The professor collapsed on the platform, bleeding heavily, while panic spread among commuters. Shinde fled the scene, disappearing into the sea of passengers that defines Mumbai’s local stations. Mumbai Shocker: 37-Year-Old Man Killed in Vada Pav Stall Dispute in Gorai.

The Borivali GRP swung into action immediately. Investigators scanned CCTV footage across the station and nearby Foot Over Bridges, spotting a man in a white shirt and blue jeans running away shortly after the attack. This visual clue, combined with technical surveillance and local intelligence, led officers to Vasai, where Shinde was arrested within hours.

While police believe the trigger was the gate dispute, senior officials say the ferocity of the attack raises troubling questions. “We are probing whether there was any prior enmity or other factors behind such extreme violence,” an officer said. Singh’s body has been sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues.

