New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to extend protection against punitive action to unauthorised developments in Delhi for three years beyond the December 31 deadline.

The Bill seeks to provide protection to certain forms of unauthorised developments in Delhi from punitive action where adequate measures are yet to be taken.

Also Read | Kerala By-Elections: Congress-Led United Democratic Front Wins Big in Local Body Bypoll.

Puri introduced the the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2023, which extends the protection given to unauthorised buildings till 2026.

"The Development Control Norms for these unauthorised colonies have been notified on the 8th March, 2022. The Master Plan for Delhi with the perspective year 2041 is under finalisation wherein the measures for unauthorised developments like 'Jhuggi-Jhopri', clusters, unauthorised colonies, etc, are being included.

Also Read | Wife-Swapping in Bengaluru: Complaint Lodged Against Man for Pressuring Wife To Spend Nights With His Friends.

"The process of dealing with these unauthorised developments will take more time. Therefore, there is a need for continuing the protection from punitive action granted to certain forms of unauthorised developments in the National Capital Territory of Delhi," the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)