Bengaluru, December 13: A complaint was lodged against a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday for allegedly forcing his spouse into wife swapping. In her complaint, the victim alleged that her husband had tortured and assaulted her in connection to this incident. Following the complaint, the Basavanagudi Women’s Police filed an FIR and initiated an investigation. Wife-Swapping in Noida: Man Force-Feeds Alcohol To Wife, Asks to Sleep With His Friend in Uttar Pradesh, Nine Booked

The woman informed the police that the accused was pressuring her to spend nights with his friend. The accused, a resident of Basavanagudi locality, got married to the victim a year ago. He allegedly compelled her to bring a dowry of Rs 10 lakh to clear his family's debts. The victim was frequently beaten with a belt, and her brother had already given Rs 2 lakh. Sex Racket Hosting 'Wife Swapping' Parties in Different Parts of Tamil Nadu Busted by Chennai Police, Eight Accused Arrested

Despite this, the accused continued to harass her, demanding an additional Rs 8 lakh. Moreover, he began showing her obscene videos and reportedly tortured her to spend nights with his friends. When she refused to comply with his demands, the victim was allegedly beaten up and assaulted. The victim has also lodged a complaint against the family members of the accused for dowry harassment.

