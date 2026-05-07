India News | HP: CM Sukhu Directs HPMC to Start Arrangements for Apple Procurement

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while reviewing the various schemes of the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) last evening, directed the corporation to gear up for the procurement of apples for the upcoming season under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

According to a statement released by the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to ensuring the welfare of apple growers, especially small and marginal farmers and asked the HPMC to work towards maximising benefits for them. He instructed the officers to make all necessary arrangements before procurement begins for the next season and to notify procurement centres well in advance for the convenience of apple growers across the state.

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The Chief Minister said that the HPMC procured a record 98,540 metric tonnes of apples in 2025 under the MIS, the highest in the history of the State. He added that last year, the HPMC was the sole agency responsible for apple procurement under the MIS scheme, whereas earlier, HIMFED had also been involved in the procurement process. However, the State Government entrusted the responsibility solely to the HPMC from last year, and the arrangement would continue in future as well.

He emphasized upon digitizing the functioning of the HPMC and said that from the next season, the entire procurement process and data should be digitised end-to-end to ensure transparency and hassle-free procurement for the horticulturists.

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The Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to safeguarding the interests of apple growers and would leave no stone unturned in this regard. He added that the government has taken several steps for their welfare, including the introduction of a universal carton system to curb exploitation and ensure growers receive maximum returns for their hard work. He further said that the state government has also released the highest amount under the MIS to clear the outstanding payments of the apple growers.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Secretary Horticulture C. Paulrasu, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Special Secretary DC Rana, Director Digital Technology and Governance Dr. Nipun Jindal and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

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