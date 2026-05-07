Pharmacy Bandh on May 20: Why Chemists Across India Have Threatened To Protest Against E-Pharmacies

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The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has intensified its opposition to the online sale of medicines, announcing a 24-hour nationwide chemists’ bandh on May 20, as part of a phased protest against e-pharmacies and large corporate pharmacy chains. The organisation, which represents over 12.40 lakh pharmacists and distributors, has urged the Centre to intervene, alleging that deep discounting and inadequate regulation are threatening both traditional pharmaceutical retailers and public health.

Medical shops across the country are expected to remain shut from midnight to midnight during the proposed strike. The protest campaign will begin with state-level press conferences on May 13, followed by a week-long black ribbon demonstration from May 15. The AIOCD has also warned that it could launch an indefinite strike if its demands are not addressed. SBI Employee Strike in May 2026: Employees Call 2-Day Strike on May 25 and 26, Know Their Demands.

Pharmacy Bandh on May 20

At the centre of the dispute is the issue of steep discounts offered by online platforms and corporate pharmacy chains. According to the AIOCD, discounts ranging from 20% to 60% are being extended to consumers, levels that it claims are not viable under existing regulatory norms.

Citing guidelines of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), which permit a retail margin of around 16%, the Association has argued that such pricing models are sustained through capital infusion aimed at capturing market share and establishing monopolies. Mumbai Airport Closure on May 7: Flight Operations Suspended for 6 Hours as Both CSMIA Runways Undergo Pre-Monsoon Maintenance.

"These practices are distorting the market and pushing small retailers out of business," the Association said, adding that thousands of independent chemists are at risk of closure.

Beyond economic concerns, the organisation has raised apprehensions about patient safety and regulatory oversight in the e-pharmacy sector.

The AIOCD has pointed to the lack of direct interaction between pharmacists and patients in the online model, arguing that it increases the risk of self-medication and misuse of prescription drugs. The association also flagged concerns over the repeated use of scanned prescriptions to procure habit-forming medicines.

"There is a real danger of irrational drug use and increasing dependency if such practices go unchecked," said AIOCD President J. S. Shinde.

The organisation further warned about the risk of substandard or spurious medicines entering the supply chain, as well as logistical challenges in maintaining drug potency during transportation, particularly where cold-chain systems are not assured.

The AIOCD has also questioned the continued applicability of certain notifications issued during the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that these are being misused to legitimise online medicine sales beyond their intended scope.

Rajiv Singhal, General Secretary of the AIOCD, described the situation as a case of regulatory inconsistency. "It is difficult to understand why provisions meant for emergency use are being extended in a manner that could compromise both public health and the interests of registered pharmacists," he said.

The Association has specifically called for the withdrawal of notifications such as GSR 220(E) and GSR 817(E), arguing that these create an uneven playing field for neighbourhood chemists.

In recent weeks, the organisation has submitted memoranda to several Union Ministers handling health, commerce and home affairs. It is also engaging with Members of Parliament across states to mobilise support for tighter regulation or prohibition of e-pharmacy operations.

The AIOCD said its campaign is intended to safeguard the integrity of the pharmaceutical distribution system and ensure that existing laws, including the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Pharmacy Act, are enforced effectively.

The confrontation reflects a broader debate over the growing role of digital platforms in India’s healthcare and retail sectors. E-pharmacies have expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by convenience and competitive pricing.

However, concerns around regulation, patient safety and market fairness continue to persist. "The matter is not limited to trade interests alone," the Association said. "It concerns the safety of patients and the future of a regulated healthcare delivery system."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Outlook), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).