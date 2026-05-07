‘Majority Not Established,’ Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Tells TVK, CPI Says Decision on Support on Friday

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Chennai, May 7: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday said that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) does not have the required majority support in the state Assembly to form the government. As per the official release by Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, "Thiru Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, has invited Thiru C. Joseph Vijay. President, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, today (7.5.2026) to Lok Bhavan, Chennai."

"During the meeting, the Hon'ble Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established," the statement read. TVK has staked a claim to form the government with the support of Congress MLAs. However, the alliance remains short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. Meanwhile, CPI leader Veerapandiyan on Thursday confirmed that Vijay had written to the Communist Party of India seeking support to form a "progressive government." He added that an emergency state executive committee meeting has been called for Friday to discuss the matter and take a final decision on extending support. Vijay May Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM Once Proves Majority As Governor Backs ‘Stable’ Government: Sources.

He further clarified that the meeting with MK Stalin was only a friendly courtesy meeting; he is the head of our alliance in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Thursday, called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar to invite Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay to form the government and prove his majority on the floor of the house. Speaking to regional media, the VCK chief further alleged that the BJP was interfering in state politics and creating confusion. Thirumavalavan further said his party would soon decide on its stand after having received a letter from Vijay asking for support..

"Now, the BJP, or Amit Shah and Modi, are interfering in Tamil Nadu politics and creating confusion. TVK has been chosen as the single largest party by the people. Therefore, he should be allowed to take office. That is the guidance provided by the Constitution. Even when he has sought support, the Governor is not making any decision on that and is giving room for confusion here. This is not acceptable. Furthermore, the Governor cannot demand a list of people supporting TVK. He cannot say, 'Who is supporting you? Bring 118 and prove it to me, then come for the swearing-in ceremony'," said Vijay. Vijay Swearing-in Ceremony Delay: Fans Gather Since 4 AM, Break Down Outside Nehru Stadium Amid Uncertainty Over Oath Ceremony (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Governor Says TVK Yet to Prove Majority for Government

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar invited TVK President C. Joseph Vijay to Lok Bhavan, Chennai. During the meeting, the Governor stated that the required majority to form the government in the Assembly has not been established. pic.twitter.com/CegpEJApeW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

The VCK chief added that Vijay is seeking support because he has emerged as the single largest party in the state and should be allowed to take office, and prove his majority in the assembly. TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the state, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three-decade-old 'duopoly'. With Vijay set to vacate one of the two seats he won in the Assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the Assembly will become 107, and along with Congress, the alliance has 112 members, just five short of a majority.