Shimla, Jun 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal launched the second phase of the "AYUSH Ghar-Dwar" programme here on Monday following successful implementation of its first leg, an official said.

In this phase, focus will also be on promotion of a healthy lifestyle through AYUSH, along with adoption of Covid-appropriate behaviour in the general population, the minister said.

AYUSH will work in collaboration with Art of Living and Yog Bharti to generate awareness among the general population on containment of COVID-19, he added.

The health minister said that for preventive, prophylactic and therapeutic use in mild and moderate cases of COVID-19, use of AYUSH-64 would be done, and 20,800 packs of 40 tablets each would be distributed by the department.

Speaking about the achievements of the first phase of the programme, he said it has set a milestone by bringing a ray of hope among patients who were in home-isolation.

The programme has been able to provide direct benefits to more than 30,000 patients in the state, the minister said.

