Gue (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): In a significant and solemn ceremony, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command, also known as Surya Command, dedicated a prominent 90-foot National Flag to the "Unsung Sentinels" in Gue, a remote border village located in Himachal Pradesh.

The towering Tiranga, proudly overlooking the rugged Himalayan valley, stands as a tribute to the unwavering resolve of those who serve the nation.

Organised by the Tripeaks Brigade, the event saw enthusiastic participation from state government officials, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), local residents, school children, and families, as the serene mountain village resonated with patriotism, unity, and pride.

In the recent post on X, Surya Command announced a ceremony to honour the Sentinels. On the honour, it affirmed that, "The National Flag is not just a tribute, it is a constant reminder of courage etched in silence and duty performed without applause. From the highest heights, the #IndianArmy continues to uphold its sacred bond with the people, geography and spirit of the nation, guarding frontiers, honouring history and inspiring futures."

According to the release, Central Command, also known as Surya Command, was established on May 1, 1963, at Lucknow, in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression, with the aim of guarding the Central Sector on the Line of Actual Control.

Over time, Surya Command has grown in size and stature. Today, the Command is operationally responsible for the defence of the Central Sector along the LAC and International Border with Nepal, stretching across the four states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh & Bihar, as stated in the release.

It also stated that Surya Command is home to 13 Category 'A' training establishments, 18 Regimental Centres, and a large number of logistics establishments. Valour in operations and sensitivity in internal security duties while providing aid to civil authorities are the hallmarks of Surya Command.

The distinctive flavour of Surya Command lies in the variety of terrain, military heritage, tourist and pilgrimage destinations that it offers. (ANI)

